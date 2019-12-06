|
|
CWO3 Istvan Balogh
Mar. 21, 1933 - Nov. 21, 2019
CWO3 Istvan Balogh, 86, died peacefully on November 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife of 14 years, Anna Ducza Balogh, after a long battle with dementia. He was born March 21, 1933 in Nagykoros, Hungary to Eszter Kiss and Istvan Balogh.
Istvan (Pista) was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he served his adopted country for over 20 years. After serving for three years in the Hungarian Army and being actively involved in the Hungarian revolution he was forced to leave the country, leaving behind both of his parents and sister. After a short stay in refugee camps in Austria and Italy he joined the U.S. Army where he saw a chance to fight the enemy. During his time in the Army Istvan spent two years active duty in Vietnam where he received the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He also held the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, three Meritorious Unit Citations, two Army Commendation Medals, Civic Action Medical Badge, jump wings and an expert mechanic badge. His love of country was second only to his family and during the early stages of dementia he often sat in his living room waiting for the call to return to serve his country. He loved all animals, birds and horses in particular. He also loved gardening, Hungarian music and dance and as a young man played the accordion and Zither (known as the Citera in Hungarian).
He was preceded in death by his son, Steve Sandor Balogh, on December 21, 1980; a granddaughter, Pricilla Mondragon, November 25, 2004; and his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife, Anna Ducza Balogh of Ormond Beach; seven children: Gloria Christmon and Helen Pinkerton, Fort Worth, Texas; Tanja (Brett) Singletary, Thomasville, Georgia; Monica (Robert) Mondragon, Lake Worth, Florida; Peter Nyilasy, Denver, Colorado; Barbara Balogh, Tampa and Tamas Miklos of Ormond Beach; nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 620 S. Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach Florida with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. A Military Service will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery located at 5525 US-1 in Mims, Florida on December 16,, 2019 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Hungarian Community Church in Daytona Beach, Florida.
