Cynthia A. JenkinsDec. 13, 1953 - Nov. 2, 2020Cynthia Annette Jenkins "Cindy", 66, of Ormond Beach, died peacefully on November 2nd, 2020, after a brief illness. Cindy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 13, 1953 to Lois and Richard Pugh. She was a long-time resident of Ormond Beach where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Cincinnati in 1964. She is a 1971 graduate of Seabreeze High School where she met and eventually married her husband, Michael Jenkins. In 1985, Cindy joined Jiloty Communications and she stayed with the agency throughout its evolution; Jiloty Communications (1986-2002) and Lord & Lasker (2002-2020). She was a frequent winner of American Advertising "Addy" awards and designed dozens of logos for area organizations including Volusia County Government and Daytona Beach International Airport. Cindy enjoyed reading, surfing, boating and water sports, but nothing more than being with her family and grandkids. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Lois Nehus Pugh and Richard Fenton Pugh, and by her husband, Michael Allen Jenkins. She is survived by her son, John Shannon (Jami) of Ormond Beach, her grandchildren, Isabella, Talia, Danica, and Kai, her brothers, Robert (Jan) Pugh, also of Ormond Beach, and Richard Pugh of Port Orange, as well as several cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6:30pm at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.