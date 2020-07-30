1/1
Cynthia R. Smith
Cynthia R. Smith
July 23, 2020
Cynthia R. Smith was born to the late Ida Lopez Dixon Ida Dixon (Person who raised her), and Ulysses Green (Father). She attended Campbell Junior High. She was a member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist. Cynthia was employed at Daytona Lining Service, Jerry's Catering (Daytona International Airport), MSE Brand-food (Daytona International Airport), Trinity Academy & Preschool. She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Freddie Smith Jr. (Deceased), Beverly Smith, Connie, Reubin Mordecai Jr. (Son-in-Law). Grandkids: Reubin Mordecai III (Brandy Mordecai), Jermaine Roberts (Yanique Tomlinson), Michael Mordecai (Aisjah Wilson), Greg Smith Jr., Jourdan Mordecai, Rose Geathers. Great Grandchild: Easton K. Mordecai. Siblings: (Twin) Sylvia G. Weston (Deceased), Ulysses Green Jr. (Deceased), Delores "Wasima" Brown, Barbra Freeman-Jacobs, Cassandra Green, Marium Green. Nieces & Nephews: Tanji Austin, Bernard Weston, Lloyd Weston. Aunt & Uncle: Ann & Robert Green, Wilbert Green, Vera Dansby. A host of Cousins, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Visitation will be today Friday from 5pm until 7pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Services and internment will be at Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
