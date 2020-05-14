Dale A. Enslin
1939 - 2020
Dale A. Enslin
03/19/1939 - 05/09/2020
Dale A. Enslin, 81, of Port Orange, FL, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born March 19, 1939 in Lake Ariel, PA, the son of the late Howard and Dorothy (Brown) Enslin.

Dale served his country in the US Army, stationed for two years at Fort Campbell, KY. He worked as a heavy construction mechanic for D&W Paving for 40 years. He was a member of Port Orange Christian Church since its founding. Dale loved to garden, fish, and relaxing in his easy chair with his cats.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy J. Enslin, his son, James Enslin (Jenny), his two daughters, Janet Ecochardt (Robb) and Jean Wilson. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Natalie, Nathan, Jamie, Jordan, Amelia, and Alexis as well as a brother and sister, Richard Enslin and Virginia Franc (Neil).

Service will be at a later date. Condolences and memories can be left at lohmanfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
