Dale Clayton Edwards
Sept. 9, 1947 - Oct. 22, 2019
Dale Clayton Edwards, 72, of Port Orange, FL, loving and dedicated husband and father passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Dale was born on September 9, 1947 in Hickory, NC, to Harold Clayton and Dorothy Christine Stillwell. His grandfather, Preacher Edwards, raised him after losing his parents at a young age. Dale served in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 22, 1967 to September 19, 1969. He was a very proud War Veteran who served his Country in the Vietnam War from November 1967 to December 1968. On November 27, 1969, he married Anne Marie Daggett, and they raised three children Davina, David, and Jessica. He received his BS Degree in Business Management from Barry University. Dale retired in 2013 as the Northeast Area Supervisor after 41 years with FP&L. Dale enjoyed playing tennis and golf in his younger years. He also was a proud member of The Kiwanis Club. He took his extraordinary communication and people skills and applied them to helping others. He was known for his kindness, loyalty and sense of humor. He was a huge Nascar Racing Fan. He collected Bill Elliott memorabilia and would attend every race at the Daytona International Speedway. He enjoyed watching movies and sharing popcorn and coke with his grandchildren. Along with racing, he liked watching the Washington Redskins play. Once he retired, he found a new hobby with restoring old, classic Volkswagen Motors, such as Bugs and Karmann Ghias. While he was restoring antique cars; he would listen to the Oldie Goldies and The King, Elvis. He often traveled the State of Florida with his cars going from one car show to another. He won many 1st Place Trophies for his restored classic cars, which are admired by his family and friends. Dale will be remembered by many as he continues to walk beside each of us. Dale is preceded in death by his grandfather, father, mother, and his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Anne Marie Edwards of Port Orange, his mother-in-law Adrianne Marie Oczkowski of Port Orange, his three children, Davina Edwards of Palm Coast, David (Erin) Edwards of St. Augustine, and Jessica Daggett of Port Orange, two granddaughters, Kianna Edwards of Palm Coast, Taylor Edwards of St. Augustine, and one great grandson due in March of 2020. Dale will be honored on November 27, 2019 at 12:30pm with a Military Service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019