Dale E. Smith
03/27/1932 - 03/01/2019
Dale E. Smith, 86, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Dale was born on March 27, 1932 in Flora, Illinois to the late Quinn E. and Thelma L. (Davis) Smith. Dale Graduated from Flora High School and went to Indiana State College, after he graduated, he was drafted into the Army. He served honorably for 2 1/2 years when his college professor asked if he could get a deferment and come back to Indiana State and teach. He then spent his career as a High School Guidance Counselor and a coach of many sports including basketball at Benton Central Jr/Sr High School. Dale moved to Palm Coast in 1993 from Fowler, Indiana. He was a member of the Elks. He loved the game of golf which he started playing at the age of 35. He has since gotten 6 hole in ones. He was an avid player and loved to travel in the states and abroad. He enjoyed being with friends and family and travelled to many places to visit them. Dale is Predeceased by his wife of 53 years Sina Parrish, who passed away in 2008, and his sister Phyllis Sinclair. Dale is survived by his fiancé, Patricia McClintock of Palm Coast, FL; son, Scott A. Smith of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter, Kelly A. Speed and her fiancé Jeff Burton of Boswell, IN; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donation's may be made in Dale's name to your local Jr High or High School Athletic Department. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mr. Smith entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
