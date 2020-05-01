Dale Marie Buzon

4/15/1979 - 4/24/2020

Dale Marie Buzon,41, unexpectedly entered the gates to heaven on April 24, 2020. Her sudden passing leaves her mother, Donna Merkel Buzon, her sister, Dawn Williams, her nephew/godson, Noah Williams, and her father, Richard Buzon, heartbroken.

She was born in Scranton, Pa, and grew up in Port Orange, Fl. She graduated high school in 1997, and attended DBCC. She was employed by Walmart in Port Orange for nearly 20 years.

She enjoyed playing card games, going to play bingo, visiting with friends, baby and dog sitting, and crocheting. She used her crochet skills to make numerous scarves, which she donated to the Lake Winola United Methodist Church Quilting club, to be distributed to the homeless.

Dale had a quick and funny wit about her. She always tries to make people laugh, and was the type of person who would give her last penny to help a friend in need. Dale could speak both German and Spanish. She will be missed by many family members and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Patrick Murray, his wife Linda, and all of their staff as well as her close friends and family for all their support.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company.

