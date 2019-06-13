|
Dale Massey
April 23, 1958 - June 10, 2019
Dale Massey, age 61, of Edgewater, died suddenly Monday, June 10 while on vacation in the Bahamas with family and friends. Born in New Smyrna Beach, Dale was a lifetime area resident, owner of M.G.M's Southern Window Fashions, co-owner with his family of Massey Ranch Air Park, and was a licensed well driller.
A commercial pilot and flight instructor, he formerly owned and operated Precision Soaring, offering sailplane rides and instruction. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, camping, and cooking. Dale was a member and past commodore of the Anglers Yacht Club; member of S.N.P.J. Lodge 603, Samsula; member of the New Smyrna Boat and Ski Club; and a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; sons, Marshall Massey of Edgewater and Wayne Malcolm of New Smyrna Beach; daughter, Crystal Massey of San Diego, California; brothers, John Massey and wife, Bliss, of Edgewater, Dorian Massey and wife, Jeannie; sister, Marcia "Dixie" Farwell and husband, Jeff, of Jacksonville; and a large extended family.
A celebration of Dale's life will start 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Anglers Yacht Club, 2 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, with the Reverend Laura Berg, Coronado Community United Methodist Church, officiating. As Dale disliked formality, this will be a "shorts and flip flops" event.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to SPARC of Volusia, Inc., P. O. Box 1868, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170. SPARC is an organization in which Dale and Connie were instrumental. SPARC provides activities for young adults who have special needs. None of your donation goes to administration; 100 per cent goes to the activities of those in need.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 16, 2019