1/1
Dale T. (Butch) Faulds Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALE (BUTCH) T FAULDS JR
5/5/1946 - 9/26/2020
Our beloved Dale (Butch) T Faulds Jr (74) passed away Saturday 9/26/2020 at home in Palm Coast, FL of Pleural Mesothelioma. He was former owner of Twin Oaks Mower, Pt Orange. Dale will be missed so much by his immediate family, by his Daytona Beach Boppers Dance family, by his car enthusiast friends and by his wealth of other friends. Dale is survived by his spouse Harriett Tilley Faulds, Son David (Jamye), his daughter Alicia and grandchildren Ashley and Dawson; and by his extended family Kristin (Bill) Tilley Powers, Mick (Darrla) Tilley, Todd (Casandra) Tilley and grandchildren Christopher, Allison, Morgan, Dylan and great grandchildren Dustin and Emma; sister Judy (Roy) Allman, brothers Rob and John (Patty), aunt Ida & uncle George Miller and many neices and nephews. Dale was cremated and there will be a celebration of life later. A memorial brick has been placed at Sugarmill Gardens, Pt Orange, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved