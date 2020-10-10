DALE (BUTCH) T FAULDS JR

5/5/1946 - 9/26/2020

Our beloved Dale (Butch) T Faulds Jr (74) passed away Saturday 9/26/2020 at home in Palm Coast, FL of Pleural Mesothelioma. He was former owner of Twin Oaks Mower, Pt Orange. Dale will be missed so much by his immediate family, by his Daytona Beach Boppers Dance family, by his car enthusiast friends and by his wealth of other friends. Dale is survived by his spouse Harriett Tilley Faulds, Son David (Jamye), his daughter Alicia and grandchildren Ashley and Dawson; and by his extended family Kristin (Bill) Tilley Powers, Mick (Darrla) Tilley, Todd (Casandra) Tilley and grandchildren Christopher, Allison, Morgan, Dylan and great grandchildren Dustin and Emma; sister Judy (Roy) Allman, brothers Rob and John (Patty), aunt Ida & uncle George Miller and many neices and nephews. Dale was cremated and there will be a celebration of life later. A memorial brick has been placed at Sugarmill Gardens, Pt Orange, FL.



