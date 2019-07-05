Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Deleon Springs Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Seville Cemetery
Seville, FL
July 2, 2019
Dalilia Raulerson, age 67, of Deland, FL, received her wings on July 02, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dalilia was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Aurelian and Caroline Richard. She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Sebastian Jones. Those left to cherish her memory, husband, Marvin Raulerson, a daughter Jessica (Richard) Lilly, two sons, William (Jaime) Raulerson and Aurelian (Jennifer) Raulerson, a sister Lois (John) Glaze, brothers Billy and Joseph Richard, grandchildren Travin Jones, Britnie and Hayes Lilly and Grant, Sophia and Christian Raulerson, and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10th, 10:00am at Deleon Springs Baptist Church with a burial to follow at Seville Cemetery, Seville, FL. Arrangements under the careful guidance of Lohman Funeral Home Deland.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 8, 2019
