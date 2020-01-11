|
Dallas Edward Lee
Aug. 20, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2020
Dallas Edward Lee, 89, was peacefully carried away by angels on January 6, 2020. He was born in Charleston County, WV, to Roberta Lee on August 20, 1930. Dallas was a 20-year veteran of the US Air Force. Dallas is survived by his children, Cynthia Bonilla, Vicki Lee, Franklin Lee, Jessie Lee-Vanase, Sharon McIntosh, Genevia "KK" Green, as well as 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dallas is being laid to rest at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020