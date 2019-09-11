|
|
Dan Lawrence
June 4, 1925 - September 3, 2019
Dan Lawrence, age 94, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William F. And Matilda Ratuson Lawrence; Dan came to the area in 1989 from Cromwell, Connecticut. A submarine commander for 23 years with the United States Navy, Dan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He loved to dance, exercise and would talk to anybody, he never met a stranger. Dan was a devoted husband for 52 years, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survivors include his daughter, Barb Kowalczyk of Cromwell, CT; granddaughter, Megan (Daniel) Garcia of Middletown, CT; grandson, Jim (Brittany) Leahy of Havelock, NC; and great granddaughter, Kayleigh Sage Garcia of Middletown, CT. Also survived by brother and sisters and companion of 17 years Julia Dold, of New Smyrna Beach. No services have been planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the , Greater Southeast Affiliate, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019