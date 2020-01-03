|
Dana June Popelar
Sept. 30, 1969 - Dec. 22, 2019
Dana June Popelar passed away at 50 years of age. She was born in Paramus, New Jersey and in 1979 her family moved to Ormond Beach. She graduated from Seabreeze High School, and went on to attend Daytona Beach Community College, and UCF. After college she moved to Clearwater, Florida to work for the corporate offices of Home Depot. She left Home Depot to work for Connor & Associates in Georgia where she was vice president. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and going boating, spending time with her family, was ever faithful to her church, and volunteered her time to help animals in need at the Arni Foundation. She leaves behind her parents Robert and June Popelar, her sisters Susan Burk (Ron) and Robin Popelar. Her nieces Ariel Turner (Troy), Alexis Burk, and her grandnephew Troy Turner, Jr.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020