|
|
DANA RAY MARION
08/06/1949 - 01/22/2020
Dana was born August 6, 1949 to the proud parents, Robert and Birdie Maxine Marion. He was the second of five sons born to Bob and Maxine. Dana was born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved to Daytona Beach in his childhood. Dana graduated from Mainland Senior Highschool. Dana is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joann Trawick Marion, his sons Shea and wife Kim, and Todd. Four brothers and their spouses, Stephen and Janet, Wayne and Pam, Bruce and Nancy, Bobby and Missy and four grandchildren, Connor, Zachary, Emily and Cory.
Dana was a professional sheet metal worker in the course of his career and excelled in his craft. Dana loved spending time with family, Nascar racing and car shows.
The family is having a private ceremony.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020