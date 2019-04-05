|
Daniel Cardin
04/02/2019
Daniel Cardin, age 59, of Daytona Beach, a Project Manager in the Construction Industry went home to be with the Lord sooner than our hearts were prepared for after a valiant battle against cancer. Born in Belchertown, MA to Edward and Rose (Besner) Cardin; Dan spent most of his life in and around Ludlow, MA prior to moving to Florida. Dan was predeceased by his parents and son, Michael Cardin. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Caren and the children of his heart, L. Joseph (Joy) Ferrara, III; Jacob (Sara) Koehn and Chelsey Koehn; beloved grandchildren, Elijha, Isabella, Gabriella and "bun in the oven"; sister, Linda Cardin and bonus sister, Gail DiPinto; niece, Dee (Stewart) Belet and their family, Alicia, Christina, Brittany, Emily and Robbie and 10 grandchildren; nephew, John Katsograsakis and family, his brother Leonard Cardin and family, his brothers and sisters in law, parents in law, multiple nieces and nephews and his loving pets, Sammey and Ryley. Dan was a true family man full of life and love. He had an exceptional wit and was "freakin' funny", just ask him. He loved to teach his family the tools of his trade and had the patience to explain the way things worked. He believed in the adage "If you give a man a fish, he will eat for a day, but teach a man to fish and he will eat forever". He wanted the "kids" to be able to have the skills he taught them to use throughout life. He loved adventure & travel, but also appreciated his quiet time at home with his wife and pets. Family Bonding Time is our family motto and those cherished memories will sustain those he left behind. A memorial service for Daniel will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in Dan's honor to the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, MUSC Children's Hospital Fund, 59 Bee Street MSC 201, Charleston, South Carolina 29425 US, https://connect2.musc.edu/giving. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com for the Cardin family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019