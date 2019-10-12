Home

Daniel H. Boone
October 8, 2019
Funeral services for Daniel H. Boone will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 am with his visitation starting at 10:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast, FL 32137 with his burial at 2:00 pm in Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. Daniel H. Boone, age 93, of Holly Hill, FL, formerly of Jacksonville and Palm Coast, FL, passed away on October 8, 2019 under hospice care. He was born in Pottsville, PA in 1926, Honorably Discharged from the Navy and worked as a supervisor of Methods and Standards in the Civil Service. Daniel was a scout master for the Boy Scouts and was active in the Elks, , Masons and was a Shriner. He LOVED golf almost as much as he LOVED his wife Doris, and he will always be remembered for his sense of humor. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Nelle and Edward Boone; a son, David; and his two sisters, Bertha and Harriet. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; two sons, Robert and Ron; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Andrew, Michael and Ron; and eight great grandchildren. Mr. Boone has entrusted his arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family has asked that all donations be made to in Tampa, FL [email protected]

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
