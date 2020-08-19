Daniel J. Rosamonda
August 16, 2020
Loving husband and father, Daniel J. Rosamonda, 94, of Ormond Beach, passed away on August 16, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Daniel J Rosamonda, Jr (Debbie), Donna Minthorn, Erich J. Rosamonda (Jolene); grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daniel will be immediately cremated and interred in his home town of New Rochelle, NY. Daniel's favorite charity is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. in lieu of flowers please make donations to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Daniel's memory. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com
. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory.