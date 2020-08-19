1/1
Daniel J. Rosamonda
August 16, 2020
Loving husband and father, Daniel J. Rosamonda, 94, of Ormond Beach, passed away on August 16, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Eileen; children, Daniel J Rosamonda, Jr (Debbie), Donna Minthorn, Erich J. Rosamonda (Jolene); grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daniel will be immediately cremated and interred in his home town of New Rochelle, NY. Daniel's favorite charity is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. in lieu of flowers please make donations to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Daniel's memory. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
