Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
Daniel James O'Connor

Daniel James O'Connor Obituary
Daniel James O'Connor
January 25, 2020
Daniel James O'Connor, 63, of Port Orange, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Halifax Health, Port Orange. He was born and raised in Springfield, PA. He attended West Chester State College, where he met his wife of 40 years, Joan "Kel" O'Connor. After they married, Dan and Joan moved to Sea Isle City, NJ, where they resided for 6 years before moving to Port Orange, FL in 1984. Dan was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan and loved spending time with family and friends. He celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' first Superbowl win with this brother, son, nephew, and friends for which he had waited 61 years. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter Katherine (Thomas) Shipman; son, Daniel (Amanda) O'Connor; and daughter Christine (Graham) O'Connor, as well as 6 siblings and countless nieces and nephews. He is deeply missed by his 4 grandchildren: Anniston, Everett, Alexis, and Lukas. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cypress Head Golf Club on Saturday, February 1, from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in Dan's honor.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
