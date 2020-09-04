Daniel John Ruddell
1/14/1970 - 8/30/2020
DANIEL "DANNY" JOHN RUDDELL, 50 died suddenly in Daytona Beach, FL on the morning of Sunday, August 30, 2020 in a tragic and senseless car crash. He was born on January 14, 1970 in Denver, Colorado to Jackie Egland and Danny Ruddell. Danny, also known as "Rudy" to many of his friends loved all activities involving the water but he especially loved the beach. His beloved dog, Sweetness, held a special place in his heart as he rescued her while on patrol in Flagler County. Danny served the communities he lived in for more than 20 years in law enforcement beginning at age 19 with the Crescent City Police Department. Danny's commitment to law enforcement and his community was exemplary, receiving awards, accreditation, and continuing his education in the law enforcement field to include becoming a K9 handler. Over the years he worked for numerous law enforcement agencies including the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the Daytona Beach Police Department as a K9 Officer. Danny also served in the United States Army as an MP during Operation Desert Storm in Afghanistan.
After retirement from law enforcement Danny struggled with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Danny had been working hard on practicing mindfulness and reconnecting with beloved friends and family. Danny leaves behind many friends and family members whom he loved dearly. Due to the sudden and tragic nature of Danny's death, his family will be announcing memorial plans at a later date. Once memorial plans are finalized, we will share details so all who knew him can join us in celebrating his life. Please consider learning about or supporting one of the following causes in honor of Danny: Mission K-9 Rescue https://missionk9rescue.org
PTSD Foundation of America https://ptsdusa.org
Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.