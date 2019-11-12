|
|
Daniel Lee "Bubba" Freeman
May 14, 1982 - November 7, 2019
Daniel was born May 14th, 1982 in Baton Rouge, La. and left this world unexpectedly on Thursday November 7th, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL.
Daniel had a loving heart and would help anyone with anything he could. Daniel loved fishing, the beach, working and making children smile. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents David and Neva Farrer, cousins Courtney Freeman and Dustin Freeman. Daniel is survived by his parents Jimmy and Becky Highsmith, Randy Freeman. Grandparents Willie and Kathryn Freeman. Brothers Charlie (Kinsey) Freeman, Harrison Highsmith and sisters Randi (Jaime) Rodrigue, Amber (Michael) Hagan, Tiffany (Daniel) Johnson, Stephanie (Kayla) Paré, Heather (Kurt) Brown, Holly Highsmith, Haley (Phil) Evans. Godson Jerry Meyer. Best friend Erika Hahn and children of his heart Austin and Bella Hahn and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. "And thinking of him as living in the hearts of those he touched...for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much". Family will receive family and friends Saturday November 16th at 10amwith service to follow at 11 at New Life Assembly of God, 1951 Rifle Range Rd. Winter Haven.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019