|
|
Daniel Patrick Stoup
July 26, 1923 - January 3, 2020
Daniel Patrick Stoup, 96, Edgewater, joined his loving wife of 67 years, Eileen, in the house of our Lord on January 3, 2020. Dan was born in Lewistown, PA and spent his grade school and high school years at the Paradise School for Boys in Abbottstown, PA, an orphanage operated by the Sisters of St. Joseph. He studied mechanics at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, PA until he entered the Army at the onset of WW II. He trained to be a medic and while treating his wounded comrades during a raging battle on the island of Luzon in the Philippines, he was seriously wounded himself. After months of rehabilitation at Valley Forge Military Hospital in PA he married Eileen and settled in Lancaster for 18 years, bringing their seven children into the world. Dan worked as a logistics officer with the Department of Defense in Philadelphia, PA until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement he and Eileen moved to Edgewater to live out their years in the Florida sunshine. He was a member of St. Gerard Mission Church, Edgewater where he was an active volunteer and a canter and member of the choir. He was also a volunteer at Sacred Heart School in New Smyrna Beach, a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Downey Council #4934 and member of Disabled American Veterans and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Survivors include his loving children, James of Pompano Beach; Joel of Pasadena, CA; Terrence of Downingtown, PA; David of Westminster, MD; Mark of West Chester, PA; Joan Fussell of Daytona Beach and Daniel of Edgewater; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Gerard Mission Church, 3171 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Cremains burial will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, with military honors. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Gerard's Mission Church, Edgewater.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020