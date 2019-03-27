|
Daniel Richard Mac Leod III
10/01/1978 - 03/19/2019
Daniel Richard Mac Leod III, 40, of Holly Hill, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born October 1, 1978 in Hartwell, Georgia to Daniel II and Ronda (Doody) Mac Leod. He was a US Navy Veteran, a Harley Master Mechanic, an avid biker and outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and camping. He enjoyed the open road was a true motorcycle enthusiast. Dan is survived by his father, Daniel R. Mac Leod II, his mother Ronda R Doody, brother, Jonathon D. Mac Leod, sisters, Anna M. Machado and Tonya J. Mac Leod, by his three daughters, Natilie Mac Leod, Chelsea Mac Leod, and Malorie R. Mac Leod as well as his son, Cory D. Mac Leod, and his fiancé, Lee Ann Weatherington. He was preceded in death by his grandfather's Daniel R. Mac Leod Sr. and Albert Doody. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 4-8 pm at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W, Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, followed by private services at "The Club" on Friday the 29th, committal services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Lohman Funeral Home Care Facility; 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Daniel's memory to: a Trust fund C/O Jon Mac Leod for his children. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019