Daniel Robert Cooper
January 9, 1947 - March 12, 2019
Daniel Robert Cooper, age 72 of Astor, FL., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born in Holly Hill, FL, January 9, 1947, Dan was a lifelong resident of Volusia, Brevard and East Lake Counties. A successful entrepreneur, businessman and restaurateur, Dan retired to Astor to enjoy his favorite hobbies of fishing, boating and cooking.
A loving Father and "Papa", Dan is survived by a daughter, Cayce (Jim) Hurley; two sons, Christopher (Rebecca) Cooper and Craig Cooper; a brother David (Jeannie) Cooper; 8 grandchildren, Sophia Cooper; Jacob, Sarah and Joshua Cooper; Breanna, James, Madison and Peyton Hurley; the mother of his children, Judy Cooper ; and Kay Clapham, with whom he was building a future.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019