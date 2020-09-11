Daniel Roy Snow
July 29, 1935 - August 26, 2020
Daniel Roy Snow, 85, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully on August 26 at his home with his wife by his side after a valiant struggle with cancer. A native of Punxsutawney, PA, born on July 29, 1935 to Perry Leland and Bernice Rachel Snow. He moved to this area in 1995, from Hunker, PA. Daniel proudly served his country in the US Navy as a surgical tech and a Medic with the Fleet Marine Force. He has worked as a Pharmaceutical Salesman, Property Manager, and was a retired Master Pipefitter. He also worked part-time at Cypress Head Golf Course. Dan was a beloved father & husband, a hard worker, & loved to travel. He loved his family, golf, the Steelers, college football, soccer, and especially our 2 cats, Bosco and Izzy. Good German food and German wheat beer were favorites. He used to love riding his Honda Gold Wing and his horse Sugar Babe. Dan had a special way with words, often creating his own words and phrases that made everyone laugh! He was the great pontificator of blessings at holiday dinners! The legacy of Dan's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading, and zest for life will live on through his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Daniel D. Snow; his parents, his sisters Dorothy Seibert and Doris Jean Jones and his brother Donald L Snow. Mr. Snow leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 24 years, Carole; daughters, Laura Elaine Baker and her husband Frank of Natrona Heights, PA, and Lisa Ann Snow of Slickville, PA; his stepsons, Robert A. Van Fleet and his wife Sharon of Scottdale, PA, and David C. Van Fleet and his wife Sabrina of Johnson City, TN. He will also be remembered by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Dean Earl Snow and his wife Eloise; his daughter-in-law Natalie, whose husband Daniel D. is deceased; aunt, N. Grace Shermer; cousin Barbara Shermer, and a niece, Meredith Frost. Memorial donations in Dan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach.