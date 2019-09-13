|
Daniel T. Geho
May 9, 1954 - September 7, 2019
Daniel T. Geho, age 65, of Edgewater, FL, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in his home. Born in Havre De Grace, MD to Wilbur E. And Dorothy L. Shamanski Geho, Dan moved to the area in 2013 from Stewartstown, PA. A retired maintenance coordinator with Proctor and Gamble, Dan enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening, cooking and learning about history. He was particularly interested in the Civil War and WWI. He truly enjoyed socializing with neighbors and cooking for them, both of which were a reflection of his true passion, trying to make people around him happy. Dan was also a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by daughters Alli Geho, of Baltimore, MD; Katie (Jason) Hocker, of Centreville, VA; and Debbie (Ryan) Nade, of York, PA; granddaughter, Ridley Hocker, of Centreville, VA; grandsons, Colby Nade, of York, PA, Zander Nade, of York, PA; and Owen Hocker, of Centreville, VA; brothers, Bob Geho, of Zephyrhills, FL; Will (Vicki) Geho, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Tim Geho, of Charleston, SC; and Pat (Peggy) Geho, of Jamestown, VA; sister, Dianne Tober, of Edgewater, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Settle-Wilder's Chapel with the Reverend Mark Spivey, officiating. A service will be held in Maryland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Dan would have appreciated donations to Southeast Volusia Humane Society, 1200 S. Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019