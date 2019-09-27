Home

Daniel Thomas King


1937 - 2019
Daniel Thomas King Obituary
Daniel Thomas King
Sep. 19, 1937 - Sep. 24, 2019
Daniel T. King (Danny), 82, of Port Orange, Florida, went home to be with Jesus his savior surrounded by his family on September 24, 2019. Danny was born on September 19, 1937 in Burlington, VT to Daniel Philip and Edith Mitiguy King. Danny is survived by his wife, Gloria Beauchemin King of Port Orange, Florida and his two sons, Dan and Scott and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. For a full obituary, please visit Baldwin Brothers at www.baldwincremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
