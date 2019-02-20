|
|
Danny C. Ford
04/13/1952 - 02/16/2019
A Celebration of Life for Danny C. Ford, 66, of Daytona Beach, will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach FL. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Danny passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando FL. Danny was born April 13, 1952 in Charleston, WV the son of Harold and Mary Alice Ford. Surviving are 3 daughters: Jessica M. Ford and her husband Michael Roy, Allison R. Ford, Amanda Tully, a grandson, and a brother, Harry Ford.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019