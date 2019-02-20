Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Lohman Funeral Home
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Danny C. Ford


1952 - 2019
Danny C. Ford Obituary
Danny C. Ford
04/13/1952 - 02/16/2019
A Celebration of Life for Danny C. Ford, 66, of Daytona Beach, will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach FL. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Danny passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando FL. Danny was born April 13, 1952 in Charleston, WV the son of Harold and Mary Alice Ford. Surviving are 3 daughters: Jessica M. Ford and her husband Michael Roy, Allison R. Ford, Amanda Tully, a grandson, and a brother, Harry Ford.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
