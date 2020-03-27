Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dante J. Boccarossa


1951 - 2020
Dante J. Boccarossa Obituary
Dante J. Boccarossa
January 29,1951 - February 26, 2020
Dante J. Boccarossa Jr., 69, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Ormond Beach, Florida, after a well fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 29, 1951 in New Haven, Connecticut to Dante J. Boccarossa Sr. and Mary Boccarossa.
Dante worked for the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, as a heavy equipment operator, for many years before he and Linda moved to Ormond Beach, Florida. He then worked for the City of Daytona Beach, as a heavy equipment operator Supervisor until his retirement. While in Bridgeport, he was a member of the East Coast Van Club, where he enjoyed lifelong friendships with many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Linda Ann Boccarossa, his parents, and his brother Richard Boccarossa.
Survivors include brother-in-law, Richard Walley (Ida); sister-in-law, Mary Walley Williams (C.J.); two nephews, Michael Walley (Terrie) and Alex Muraviov; great-niece, Bella Grace Walley; beloved cousin Debbie J. Khawatmi; and other cousins and many dear lifelong friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
