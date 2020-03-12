|
|
Darien Lavon Redding
August 5, 1958 - March 1, 2020
Darien Lavon Redding was born August 5, 1958 in Gifford, FL to Geraldine Redding and Lavon D. Williams. He attended Turie T. Small and North Ridgewood Elementary School. He later attended Campbell Middle School and Mainland Sr. High School where he sang in the chorus and graduated in 1976. He attended Daytona Beach Community College and Bethune-Cookman College, where he was a member of the Concert Choir and BCU Alumni Community Choir. Darian spent most of his Christian life at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Redding Harvey; two brothers, Daryl Kevin and Daniel Phillipp Redding and stepfather Dock Harvey. He is survived by his sister, Darrietta M. Redding, Laplata, MD; Anthony Harris, brother; David Redding, Dana Hall, nephews, Washington DC; nieces Elizabeth and Ebonie Hall, Laplata, MD; four grand nephews, close cousins Patricia McGriff, Jakeisia Grant, Jasmine Williams, Jasper O'Neil and Jontel Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. The funeral will be at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 515 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, at 1:00 pm on Fri., March 13th. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020