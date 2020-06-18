Darla Joyce

June 1, 1939 - June 4, 2020

Darla Joyce passed away on June 4, 2020 in Glenn Allen, VA, where she was residing with her daughter. Mrs. Joyce was born in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of Richard and Corinne Barber. She raised four daughters in the Burnt Hills and Clifton Park areas, and later was a long-time resident of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Edgewater, FL. Before retirement she was a legal secretary at law firms in both Saratoga and Daytona Beach. Mrs. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joyce, with whom she shared several years of cruising along the east coast and in the Bahamas on their sailboat. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Jody Reeves, Susan Reeves Burritt, Jill Richardson, and Kimberly Levin, and by her stepson Peter Joyce. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, whose lives she was always involved in and who were the center of her world.

In lieu of services, Mrs. Joyce's ashes will be released off the coast of Cape Cod, MA, where they will join her husband's as a remembrance of that special time in both their lives.

Memorial donations may be made to the Youth Sailing Division of the US Sailing Foundation.



