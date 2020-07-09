1/1
Darlene Cook
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Cook
11/20/1958 - 07/03/2020
Darlene "Dollbaby" Cook, 61, of South Daytona, transitioned into eternal rest on July 3, 2020. The daughter of Roy S. and Rosa E. (Willis) Cook, she was a native of Deland, raised and educated in Seville. She was a 1976 graduate of T. Dewitt Taylor High School, Pierson. She furthered attended Florida College-Jacksonville and Concorde Career Institution majoring in Medical Office Administration. Her over 20-year medical administrative career culminated with Barr & Associates Physical Therapy, Ormond Beach.

"Dollbaby" was a faithful member and ordained minister of Pentecostal Full Gospel Crusade Victory Worship Center, Crescent City. Minister Darlene fervently served as the lead Worship and Arts Minister, Hospitality team, Prayer Team and the Ministerial Board. She served with passion and dedication and truly believed that her first ministry should always be to her family.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in eternal rest by her sisters, Vivian (Carlton) McDonald, Miriam Cook, and Deborah Cook; brother, James Cook, Sr.

Cherished memories: loving daughter, Nekiesha Quinn Burrell; devoted granddaughter, Gabriella K. Burrell; siblings, Wayne Cook, Stanley (Rosetta) Cook, Valerie (Ricky) Rhodes, Sylvania, GA; sister-in-law, Belinda Cook, Sarasota; a host of nieces and nephews, especially, and a host of other relatives and friends.

CDC COVID-19 guidelines required (compliance includes masks). Visitation: 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 9 at Victory Worship Center, 1022 Huntington Road, Crescent City. Private interment: St. John's Cemetery, Seville. A private Worship Celebration (with public access via Flagg –Serenity Memorial Chapel Facebook live stream): 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at First Baptist Church, 112 Holly Avenue, Pomona Park. Eulogist: Apostle Dr. Lillie Tuggerson, Immerse Church, Ocala, Senior Pastor/Overseer. Cook family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Phone: 386-312-0444.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved