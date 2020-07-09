Darlene Cook
11/20/1958 - 07/03/2020
Darlene "Dollbaby" Cook, 61, of South Daytona, transitioned into eternal rest on July 3, 2020. The daughter of Roy S. and Rosa E. (Willis) Cook, she was a native of Deland, raised and educated in Seville. She was a 1976 graduate of T. Dewitt Taylor High School, Pierson. She furthered attended Florida College-Jacksonville and Concorde Career Institution majoring in Medical Office Administration. Her over 20-year medical administrative career culminated with Barr & Associates Physical Therapy, Ormond Beach.
"Dollbaby" was a faithful member and ordained minister of Pentecostal Full Gospel Crusade Victory Worship Center, Crescent City. Minister Darlene fervently served as the lead Worship and Arts Minister, Hospitality team, Prayer Team and the Ministerial Board. She served with passion and dedication and truly believed that her first ministry should always be to her family.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in eternal rest by her sisters, Vivian (Carlton) McDonald, Miriam Cook, and Deborah Cook; brother, James Cook, Sr.
Cherished memories: loving daughter, Nekiesha Quinn Burrell; devoted granddaughter, Gabriella K. Burrell; siblings, Wayne Cook, Stanley (Rosetta) Cook, Valerie (Ricky) Rhodes, Sylvania, GA; sister-in-law, Belinda Cook, Sarasota; a host of nieces and nephews, especially, and a host of other relatives and friends.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines required (compliance includes masks). Visitation: 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 9 at Victory Worship Center, 1022 Huntington Road, Crescent City. Private interment: St. John's Cemetery, Seville. A private Worship Celebration (with public access via Flagg –Serenity Memorial Chapel Facebook live stream): 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at First Baptist Church, 112 Holly Avenue, Pomona Park. Eulogist: Apostle Dr. Lillie Tuggerson, Immerse Church, Ocala, Senior Pastor/Overseer. Cook family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com
Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Phone: 386-312-0444.