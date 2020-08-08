1/1
Darryl Ronald Coffman
1946 - 2020
June 17, 1946 - July 15, 2020
It is with a very heavy heart I announce the passing of Darryl "Ron" Coffman, born in Baltimore, MD to the late Dereyle and Dorothy Coffman. He was known as "Ron" to many. He loved to make people laugh, was so full of energy and had a heart of gold. He was an amazing friend to many; more than anything he loved and was dedicated to his family. He gave his family so many beautiful memories that will never be forgotten. My dad was an honest, kind hearted, giving and loyal man. I am so proud and honored that God granted me the most loving daddy, Pop Pop to my son and husband to my mom. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane; daughter Deborah; son-in-law Dave, and grandson Dylan, whom he was so proud of and was his pride and joy; also his "Little Buddy" Hunter; his sisters, Joan Coffman, Beverly and husband Mike Riley; sisters in-law Phyllis Coffman and Fran Young; brother-in-law Gene Kelso and wife Dee. He is also survived by many very special friends. He was preceded in death by his three sons: Ronnie, Randy and Ricky; sister Darleen Wollschlager; brother Richard Coffman; in-laws Edward and Edythe Kelso; brothers-in-law Eddie Kelso and Bill Young. There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor to St. Jude and Boys Town. Daddy, I love you to the moon and back, always and forever, your little girl.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
