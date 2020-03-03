|
Darwin Bennett
02/13/2020
Born in the Old DeLand Memorial Hospital on Stone Street during the Great Depression, Darwin Bennett spent his final days at the Emory L. Bennett State Veterans' Nursing Home in Daytona Beach. This lifelong resident of Volusia County served his community, state and country through his commitments as a range rider, US Army Ranger, agriculture educator and administrator, fern and citrus grower, Sunday School teacher, father and grandfather. The family is comforted in knowing how many lives he touched and is still touching because of his life of service and love. As a tribute to Darwin, the family is requesting that you honor the veterans in your lives.
