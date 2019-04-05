|
David A. Lavan
03/29/2019
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, David A. Lavan of Daytona Beach on March 29th. David fought a long hard battle with heart disease. He lost that battle at the age of 79. David was born in Cleveland, OH but lived most of his life in FL. He was a retired master electrician. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and working in his shed. David served in both the Air Force and Army. David is survived by his wife, April of 20 years, two sisters, Sandie (Eddie) and Betty Ann (Howard-deceased), late brother Gary (Pat), brother-in-law Barry (Dee), brother-in-law Jody (Liz), brother-in-law Allyn (Dana), and sister-in-law with husband Sean. He is also survived by his 3 children: son David (Yvonne), son Kenny (Janet), daughter Cheryl (Brice), two stepchildren: Shawn (Angie) and Deanna. He also had 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, two special friends, childhood friend Norman and close friend Marco, along with many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held July 21st at Red Lobster on ISB in Daytona Beach at 2 PM. Memorial donations may be made to either St. Jude's or ASPCA. Everyone is welcome. A special thanks to Alonia Gainous with Pinello Funeral Home and Halifax Health Hospice of Ormond Beach.
