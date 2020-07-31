David Alexander

David Alexander08/18/1947 - 07/28/2020David W. Alexander passed away last week in his Port Orange home. He was born August 18, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio to Paul and Margaret Alexander. David graduated from London High School in 1965 and received a Masters in Business Administration from Stetson University in 1989. David was an avid fossil hunter and Rolling Stones fan. He said that if he wrote out his life story, it would be considered too wild to be true. David is to be buried alongside Barbara, his wife of 26 years, near their fossil-hunting stomping grounds in South Dakota. He is survived by and deeply missed by his children, Paul and John Alexander of Columbus, Ohio, Kelly Venagas of Tampa Bay, Florida, his bonus-children Jason and Jennifer, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. "Let's do some living after we die."