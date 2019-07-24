|
David Branch Finney III
July 23, 2019
David Branch Finney III passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at age 79 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, FL. David was a Daytona Beach native, son of David B. Finney II and Annie E. Finney (nee Roper), but moved to Beaufort, SC as a young teen and graduated from Beaufort High School. David attended Clemson University and University of Florida before relocating to Vietnam to support US forces as a civilian contractor during the war. While in Vietnam, David met and married his wife of 52 years, Elisabeth Marie Finney (nee Nguyen Thi Van Yen). After Vietnam, David continued working in overseas construction including in Zaire, Iran, Diego Garcia, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Aruba. David was a devoted father and husband who loved to cruise up and down Daytona Beach in his dune buggy looking for mullet to catch in his casting net. He also enjoyed listening to music, following the stock market, and keeping abreast of current events. David is survived by wife Elisabeth, daughters Margaret Ann Finney, Eva Marie Finney, and Teresa Katrine Jensen, and grandchildren Roderick J. Ahrens, Diana L. Ahrens, and Finn W. Jensen. David is pre-deceased by sister Margaret R. Simpson. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Ormond Beach with Father Tom Barrett as celebrant. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to either St. Brendan Catholic Church or Red Cross.
