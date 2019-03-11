Home

David C. Giger

David C. Giger Obituary
David C. Giger
03/07/2019
David C. Giger, 77, of DeLand, FL, and formerly of Cedar Knolls, NJ and Long Valley, NJ, slipped away peacefully on March 7, 2019. He was a member of the DeLand Historical Society. David was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Beverlien; son, David Giger, Jr.; and father, Jules Giger; and is survived by his loving daughter, Sue Stenger; and grandson, Mike Stenger. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, March 13 at 3pm at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, 1295 Saxon Blvd, Orange City. Condolences may be offered at www.DeltonaMemorialFuneralHome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
