David C. Noell
02/17/2019
David C. Noell graduated from Seminole High School and went on to Murray State University where he earned a Master's Degree in Business Education. He later joined the army in 1972, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a chemical officer and a member of 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division. He served in Korea, Grenada, and Saudi Arabia and won a Bronze Star as a Chemical Officer in "Desert Storm". After 20 years, he retired and spent the rest of his time teaching at Kenwood High School and then Oviedo High School. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his sister-in-law, Marlane Reichert, his two sons, Hayes and Lance, along with two daughters-in-law, Michelle and Jodi. He also has four grandchildren, Zach, Sean, Emma and Morgan. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday February 24, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, located at 5000 County Road 46A, Sanford, Florida 32771. A service to celebrate David's life will immediately follow the visitation at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Luzner Feed at 3645 Watermelon Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019