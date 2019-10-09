Home

David C. Stuff Obituary
David C. Stuff
June 28, 1938 - October 2, 2019
David C. Stuff, age 81, passed away outside his favorite place on Wednesday afternoon, October 2, 2019.
He was born in Port Chester, NY and his parents brought him to Florida at six months old. He spent his life in the greater Daytona Beach area and settled in Ormond Beach.
As a beloved hunter and fisherman, he taught his children and grandchildren the love of the outdoors and all it offers.
David is survived by his wife, Joy Smith Stuff; 4 children, Caryn Pryor, David C. Stuff III, Laurie Jo Bobletz, and John David Smith; 14 grandchildren, Kaylea C. Smith, Sierra M. Smith, Nathen D. Smith, Kameron English, Jennifer Pryor Halter, Kimberly Pryor Smith, Adam Pryor, Tina Stuff, David Matthew Stuff, Timothy Stuff, Bobbie Jo Stuff, Sarah Bobletz Rutherford, Matthew Bobletz, and Eric Bobletz; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be offered at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
