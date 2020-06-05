David Carlton Laing Jr.
1948 - 2020
David Carlton Laing Jr
December 5, 1948 - May 30, 2020
71 of Deland, FL.
David attended Eden Elementary School and Eden High School in Eden, NY before completing his high school education at Florida Military School in Deland, FL.
David was drafted in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a medical technologist in the Special Chemistry Lab assigned to the US Army Pacific Command, Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. He then went on to graduate from the Florida Highway Patrol Academy in Tallahassee, FL to become a Florida State Trooper.
After his retirement with the Florida Highway Patrol, David enjoyed summering in his hometown of Eden, NY. He looked forward to the Eden Corn Festival and the Erie County Fair each August.
David loved the car culture, especially Corvettes. He enjoyed car shows and made friends in the car community. On most Friday evenings you would find him at the Deland Cruise In.
David is survived by his wife Rose, daughters Blythe and Bridie (Paul Krawczyk), brothers William (Jill) Laing, Harry (Karen) Laing. He is predeceased by his sister Sue (Stevan) Light, parents David C. Laing and Julia Ellen (Hill) Laing - Myers, and stepfather H. David Myers.
David will be laid to rest in the Eden Evergreen Cemetery in Eden, NY. Services will be held at a later date c/o Laing Funeral Home. Please make any charitable donations to Eden Cemetery Association Inc. PO Box 27 Eden, NY 14057.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
