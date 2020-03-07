|
Mr. David Carson Parker Jr.
October 19, 1927 - March 3, 2020
David Cason Parker Jr. 92, died March 3, 2020 in Orange City, Florida. David was born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 19, 1927. He was the son of David Cason Parker Sr. and Stella Mae Wright.
During the 1930's David moved with his family to Miami, Florida. In 1943 at the age of 15 he joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served in 2 theaters during the war and received 2 Bronze Stars. In 1947 he
re enlisted in the Navy and served until 1952. After an honorable discharge from the Navy he became a policeman for the City of Miami Police Dept. After 26 years of service he retired as a Lieutenant.
During his brief retirement, he moved his family to Deleon Springs, Florida. He became a Volusia County Deputy and served for 10 years.
David will always be remembered for his love and devotion to family and friends. The cook outs and get togethers he and Betty had at their home were always something to look forward to. His sons have happy memories of family outings to the Florida Keys for fishing and boating. David loved to take his boys off shore fishing around Miami.
David is survived by sons, Michael C. Parker, David C. Parker III (Mary Jo), John L. Parker, and a brother William H. Parker (Joann). He is also survived by grandchildren, April Parker, David Cason Parker IV, Ashley Band (Robert) and Eryn Maurey, and great grandsons, Jarod Parker and Jacob Band and many nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 66 years Mildred (Betty) Parker, brothers, Kenneth L. Parker, Richard M. Parker, and sister, Ann Moran.
Services will be held at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home Deland on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Association or Halifax Hospital Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020