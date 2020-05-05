David Cary Rigsby
1950 - 2020
David Cary Rigsby
September 29, 1950 - May 3, 2020
On May 3, 2020, David Cary Rigsby peacefully passed away at the Mayo Clinic hospital in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on September 29, 1950 in Bainbridge, GA to David and Dorothy Rigsby and was raised in Ft. Lauderdale and Gainesville, Florida. David was a proud graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in Landscape Architecture. During his career, David was most proud of all that he accomplished during the 42 years he spent at Stetson University as Manager of Streets and Grounds before retiring in January, 2020. In addition to his career at Stetson, David was deeply committed to the City of DeLand. His involvement spanned more than 20 years and included membership on the Planning Board, serving as a City Commissioner and being elected Mayor for two terms. He was also elected President of the Florida League of Cities and served in that capacity from 1988-1989. David was predeceased by his father, David Green Rigsby and is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Kate Pearce, his mother Dorothy and his twin brother Terry (Sharon). He is also survived by his children Jennifer Reid (Kevin) of DeLand, Josh Rigsby (Karen) of Asheville, NC and John-David Rigsby (Adam) of New York City. In addition, he is survived by his step-children Jessica Grochowsky (Jason) of Jacksonville, Will Whitely (Kylie) of Winter Park and Dorie Hanson of Jacksonville. David leaves behind eight grandchildren, two nieces, one great-niece and many, many friends. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Landscape Memorial Fund at Stetson University, made in David's name, are welcome. Gifts can be mailed to Stetson University, Unit #8286, 421 N. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32723. Gifts can also be made online at www.stetson.edu/give, in the Designation field, select "Other" and enter "Rigsby Landscape Memorial".



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
Celebration of Life
