David Charles Vaughan
1953 - 2020
David Charles Vaughan
May 22, 1953 - Sep. 14, 2020
David was born on Mildenhall Air Force Base in Lancashire England, first son of Margaret and Anthony Vaughan. As a child he traveled the world and throughout the United States with his nomadic military family: England, Morocco, Spain and France, settling in Daytona Beach in 1982 as an optician. He and future business partner Jenny Hagen worked for Medical Arts Optical with Dr Clower. Upon Dr Clower's retirement they moved the business to Halifax Hospital in 1990 and have been a fixture in the Daytona Beach Optical World for over 38 years. David enjoyed the active Daytona Beach lifestyle, hobi-catting off the beach, NASCAR, boating, fishing and Harleys. He participated for 30 consecutive years in the Easter Beach run. He is survived by sisters Geri (Fred) and Caroline, brothers Richard (Cathy) and Geoffrey (OJ), nephews Fritz, Brandon, Kyle, Kavika, and Ryan, great nieces and nephews, and girlfriend Carol Hall. He never met a stranger, especially if you wore glasses. He was known and loved by many; he will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sept 26 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Daytona Bch. SPCA/animal shelter, where he found his cherished pup "Sadie", or to the American Heart Association.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
