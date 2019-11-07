|
Pastor David Charles Wall
Oct. 23, 1946 - Oct. 27, 2019
Funeral services for Pastor David Charles Wall, 73, who passed on Sunday, October 27, 2019, will be 11 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Madison Heights COGIC. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today, (Fri, Nov 8), with Family receiving friends from 6PM -7PM at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 10AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Pastor David Wall was born on October 23, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey to the late John and Mary Wall. Elder Wall was a God-fearing man who exemplified biblical characteristics therefore, leading many individuals to Christ. The love for his grandmother and Aunt triggered his move to Daytona Beach, FL. Soon after moving to Daytona Beach, he found work as a cook at Hawaiian Inn and later transitioned to the Daytona Beach Hilton Hotel. However, God had more in store for this young man, and for that reason, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and later was baptized with the Holy Spirit while attending a revival held at School Street Church of God in Christ; he answered Christ's call therefore becoming a licensed minister and an ordained Elder in the Church of God in Christ. Prior to becoming a Pastor, he served as an Assistant Pastor under the leadership of the late Elder James A. Pompey for 22 years at School Street COGIC. Appointed Pastor on August 8, 1993 to United Bibleway Church of God in Christ, Ormond Beach, Florida. He faithfully served United Bibleway COGIC for five years and was later appointed Pastor of Gray's Temple Church of God in Christ in 1998. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 47 years, Carolyn Wall; sons: Charles Wall, Daytona Beach, Jeremiah Wall, Douglasville, GA; daughters: Juanita Wall, Tampa, FL, Veronica Dixon (Tracy), Douglasville, GA; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters: Lynette Wall, Neptune, N.J. and, Ada Lee Chambers, Daytona Beach, FL; aunts: Naomi and Georgia Paynter, Neptune, N.J.; mother-in-law: Mattie Gainey, Gainesville, FL; brothers-in-law: Bernard Haile (Connie), Jonathan Haile (Yolanda); sisters-in-law: Brenda Robinson, Burnadette White, Rose Haile, and Valmarie Turner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, friends, Gray Memorial COGIC, St. Augustine District, Eastern Florida Jurisdiction, and several churches.
