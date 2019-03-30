Home

04/04/1947 - 03/28/2019
David Cissell passed on late Thursday night. Born on April 4th, 1947. He was an Army Veteran with 6 years' service. David is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barbara Cissell, his service animal, Asti (Sissy), 2 sons, David Jr & Leo, 3 daughters, Elisabeth, Karola & Monya, 6 grandkids, 12 great grandkids, 2 sisters, Donna & Alice, 1 brother, Leo. David, known as Dave to his friends, will be remembered as a spiritual man. His favorite scripture, Philipians 4:13: "I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS". Memorial service pending and any donations on David's behalf can be made to Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home in Daytona Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
