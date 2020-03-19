|
David Dale Brown
March 17, 2020
David Dale Brown, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 17 in Phenix City, Ala. David was a retired project manager and spent his adult life in the construction, concrete and engineering industry. He was born in Bunnell, Fla., and was a graduate of Bunnell High School. He received his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Florida and his master's in business administration from the University of New Orleans. He was a current resident of Auburn and had previously lived in Birmingham, Ala.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Atlanta, Ga.; Pleasanton, Calif.; Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and was a longtime resident of New Orleans, La. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Brown Owen and her husband Steve, both of Baton Rouge, La.; and son Michael Brown, his wife Morgan, and two grandchildren, Mary-Claire and Benton, all of Opelika, Ala. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Rosemary Brown, of Bunnell. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020