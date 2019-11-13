Home

David DeBenedictis


1958 - 2019
David DeBenedictis Obituary
David DeBenedictis
Aug. 14, 1958 - Nov. 10, 2019
David DeBenedictis, 61, passed away at his home in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, November 10th, 2019. David was born August 14th, 1958, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach and was a lifelong area resident. He worked as a talented Brick Mason for 40 plus years in the area, and constructed many of the area's buildings. He is survived by his three children, Danielle Arena, David Debenedictis, and Chris Debenedictis; his two brothers, John Debenedictis and Paul Debenedictis, his grandchildren Noah Grossi, Mya Arena, Alissa Arena, Christopher Debenedictis Jr, David Debenedictis Jr, and Mason Debenedictis, and wife Angelika Debenedictis. David will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Private services will be held for David at his daughter's home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
