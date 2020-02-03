|
January 18, 2020
HARPER--David E. Harper, 58, of Port Orange, Fl., passed away Saturday, (1-18-2020) at his vacation home in Crystal River, Fl. Dave was a native of this area having been born in New Smyrna Beach and worked as a Master Pipefitter at Cape Canaveral. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and most of all, time with family and friends around the grill or campfire. Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years, Maridene Harper, 3 children;Brock (Stephanie), Morgan (Sean) and Chandler; 4 grandchildren, Parents Stan and Katherine Harper,Brothers and Sister; Danny (Cheryl), Donnie (Chris), Doug, Donna(Robert) and many other family and friends.A celebration of Daves life will be held 3:00 pm Saturday (2-8-2020) at the SNPJ Lodge, 421 N. Samsula Dr. New Smyrna Beach, Fl with a reception to follow. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, Daytona 386-252-7777.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020