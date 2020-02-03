Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Harper Obituary
David E. Harper
January 18, 2020
HARPER--David E. Harper, 58, of Port Orange, Fl., passed away Saturday, (1-18-2020) at his vacation home in Crystal River, Fl. Dave was a native of this area having been born in New Smyrna Beach and worked as a Master Pipefitter at Cape Canaveral. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and most of all, time with family and friends around the grill or campfire. Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years, Maridene Harper, 3 children;Brock (Stephanie), Morgan (Sean) and Chandler; 4 grandchildren, Parents Stan and Katherine Harper,Brothers and Sister; Danny (Cheryl), Donnie (Chris), Doug, Donna(Robert) and many other family and friends.A celebration of Daves life will be held 3:00 pm Saturday (2-8-2020) at the SNPJ Lodge, 421 N. Samsula Dr. New Smyrna Beach, Fl with a reception to follow. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, Daytona 386-252-7777.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -