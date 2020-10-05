1/
David Edward Kuendig Sr.
David Edward Kuendig, Sr.
September 22, 2020
On Tuesday, September 22, David Edward Kuendig, Sr., much loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away. David was born in Canton, OH, the second of William and Betsy's six children. He graduated from Millis (MA) High School as the salutatorian and lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a BA in English. David moved to Boston where he met Mary Louise "Weegie" Bridgman. They were married for 43 years and raised two sons, David II and John. David retired in March after a 25 year career in Central Florida as a territory manager with CertainTeed Roofing. His quick wit and easy going nature endeared him to everyone who knew him. He was a treasured friend to many. David is preceded in death by his parents, William and Betsy Kuendig. David is survived by his wife, Weegie; sons David (Ellen) and John; grandchildren David III, Merritt, Sarah, and Catherine; brothers Bill (Mary), John (Denise), Herb (Anne), Richard (Mi Ran), sister Libby Kuendig; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the David Kuendig Memorial Fund at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
