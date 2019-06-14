|
David (Dave) F. Engel
February 11, 1044 - June 10, 2019
David (Dave) F. Engel, age 75, of Lake Helen, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital, New Smyrna Beach.
Dave was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to Frederick H. and Kathryn Boles Engel. Dave came to the area from Houston, Texas. Prior to that, he and his family lived in the Philadelphia area.
Dave was a retired oil industry executive at ARCO and Lyondell Petrochemical. In his free time, he loved to exercise and play sports, especially basketball. He was a member of the YMCA nearly his entire life. But for Dave, the most important thing was family. He loved to laugh and have fun and was very generous. He had endless empathy and never met a stranger. Dave made friends everywhere he went.
Dave was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Bauer), and (4) children; David John (Jill) Engel of Lititz, PA; Christine (Bob) Russo of Haddonfield, NJ, Jeff (Janice) Engel of New Smyrna Beach; and Erica Engel of Lake Helen. Also survived by his brother, Frederick (Karen) Engel of Sanford; 3 sisters, Donna Engel Butler (Tom) of Phoenix, Arizona; Linda Engel Edvardsen (John) of Sanford and Mary Engel Lovewell of Sanford; as well as 8 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Joy.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15th at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with the Reverend Patrick Quinn, T.O.R. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019